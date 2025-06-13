Ex-NFL WR Antonio Brown Faces Attempted Murder Charge After Firing Shots Outside Adin Ross' Boxing Event: Reports

Former NFL Receiver Antonio Brown never remains clear of trouble as he has been reportedly charged with attempted murder that stemmed from a shooting event during a celebrity boxing event. Brown was a part of an event in Miami, where he brought out a gun and fired shots in the air after being allegedly jumped. The incident has landed him in further trouble as the law enforcement in Miami-Dade County is seeking to arrest Brown.

Antonio Brown Sought For Arrest After Being Charged For Attempted Murder

Antonio Brown has been one of the NFL's most controversial stars to date. The All-Pro Receiver and Super Bowl Champ with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was considered one of the finest in the game. But he has been away from the sport because of his outlandish shenanigans, which have often landed him in trouble. The wide receiver was released by Tampa Bay after he walked out of a game and is yet to make a return in the NFL. AB has emerged as a notorious figure, and he is now sought to be arrested after being involved in a shooting incident.

According to a warrant reviewed by The Washington Post, Antonio Brown has been charged with attempted murder with a firearm, which requires the former NFL WR to remain under house arrest until the trial. It also instructs AB to post a USD 10,000 bond. Whether Brown is being represented by an attorney remains unknown. Even the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office did not present a remark on the situation.

What Happened Outside Adin Ross' Boxing Event?

Antonio Brown had appeared in Adin Ross's unofficial boxing event in Miami as a guest of honour. Outside the event, the former NFL WR was allegedly by someone who tried to snatch the massive chain which he wore on his neck. The incident led to an altercation, and he pulled out a firearm and shot in the air.

