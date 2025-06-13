Ferrari Driver Lewis Hamilton Addresses Rumors Of Senior Figure To Be Ousted From Formula One Grid In The Middle Of The Season

The Formula One season for 2025 is underway with McLaren dominating currently in both the World Drivers Championship and the Constructors Championship. 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari at the start of the season but his time with the Italian team is not going as he would have liked. Lewis Hamilton who is in the hunt for his eighth World Title, is yet to do anything remarkable with the team. Lewis Hamilton as he hunts for his first win with Ferrari, recently addressed some rumors that have been floating around the Formula One grid.

Lewis Hamilton Hits Back At F1 Rumors Surrounding Fred Vasseur

Lewis Hamilton ahead of the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix hit back at rumors which have been surrounding Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur. According to the rumors, Fred Vasseur might be out of the team principal position at Ferrari due to Ferrari struggling in yet another season of F1.

Lewis Hamilton in his statement extended his full support to Fred Vasseur and backed the Ferrari boss.

“He has a my full support. It’s definitely not nice to hear that there are stories out there. I love working with Fred. Fred’s the main reason I’m in this team and got the opportunity to be here and we’re in this together. We’re working hard in the background. Things aren’t perfect, but for me, as I said, I’m here to work with the team but also with Fred. I want Fred here. I do believe Fred is the person to be at the top. Ultimately, (the reports) are nonsense,” said Lewis Hamilton in his statement as he defended Fred Vasseur.

Lewis Hamilton's Underwhelming Season So Far

Lewis Hamilton has struggled in the 2025 season of Formula One as he has not been able to make it to the podium for Ferrari so far. However Lewis Hamilton has improved his race pace with Ferrari and is getting points for the Italian outfit. Lewis Hamilton is currently in sixth place in the Drivers Championship with 71 points.

Ferrari in the Constructors Championship is currently in second place with a total of 165 points.