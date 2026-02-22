EXPLAINED! Pakistan's Fortunes to Decide Whether India Plays T20 WC S/F in Mumbai or Not

T20 World Cup 2026: Will India play it's semi-final in Mumbai or will they have to travel to Colombo for their big-game? As it stands, everything depends on Pakistan. In case, Pakistan make it through from their group to the semi-final, then there is a high-possibility that the game will have to happen in Colombo and not as per schedule in Mumbai.

How Can Ind-Pak Meet in T20 WC S/F?

There is a high-possibility of that happening considering both teams are strong and are most likely to make the final four. Now, if India finish at the top of their group and Pakistan finish second in their respective group or vice-versa - then the Indian team will have to play their semis at the R. Premadasa stadium. And in such a scenario, India will not be playing the second semi-final at the Wankhede, instead be playing the first semi-final on March 4 in Colombo.

"If India and Pakistan meet in the semi-finals, that match will be staged in Colombo, while Mumbai will host Semi-Final 2 involving India if they face any team other than Pakistan," the ICC had stated via an earlier release.

The Men in Green qualifying also means that the first semi-final which was scheduled to take place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata would be shifted to Colombo.

