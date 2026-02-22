WATCH | 'Jo Bole So Nihaal': Abhishek Sharma's Pep Talk Despite 3 Ducks Leaves Gautam Gambhir Laughing

Ind vs SA, Super 8: Ahead of the Super 8 against South Africa, the mood in the Indian camp is relaxed - which is good. India opener Abhishek Sharma, who has not scored a single run in the tournament after three outings, was spotted giving a motivational team talk on the eve of the crunch game. After a certain point it became so hilarious that even coach Gautam Gambhir, who is a serious person, could not hold back his laughter.

‘Jo Bole So Nihaal’

"It's a sign of a champion team. Let's keep enjoying each other's performances. That's the best thing we are doing right now. The energy we are showing in all the games is fantastic. And we are here to win all the games," said Abhishek during the team talk, which was shared by the BCCI.

Abhishek then concluded his speech by exclaiming the slogan 'Jo Bole So Nihaal, Sat Sri Akal (Whoever utters this shall be fulfilled; Eternal is the true Lord)'.

The Indian opener is certainly due for a big one and as captain Suryakumar Yadav said at the pre-match presser, oppositions should be worried that Abhishek is yet to fire. Suryakumar indirectly warned teams. Abhishek is the No. 1 T20I batter in the world and heading into the marquee event, he could do no wrong. There is no doubt that India is yet to lose, but Abhishek's form is certainly a concern.

