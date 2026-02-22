WATCH | Sanju Samson in Place of Abhishek Sharma? Suryakumar Yadav Laughs Off Suggestion

Ind vs SA, T20 WC 2026: Abhishek Sharma has not scored a single run after three outings and hence a reporter suggested India captain Suryakumar Yadav of trying Sanju Samson. The reporter also suggested that Samson could fit in to No. 3, which is Tilak Varma's spot. Suryakumar shot down the suggestions in style.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, he said, "I mean I have told him, the team management has told him that he has to bat that way. If one wicket is down, then he is definitely, he can go and have his own game in the powerplay."

"But as soon as two wickets are down, then he has to take a little bit of backseat, get a partnership again, get to the 10th over and then we have enough firepower to continue and take on the bowling," the Indian skipper explained the rationale behind the approach although it wasn't exactly convincing."

Spotlight on Abhishek, Tilak

While Abhishek is yet to get a run after three outings, India's No. 3 Tilak Varma too has not hit a purple patch and that is a cause of worry. Varma has amassed 106 runs in four outings, at a strike rate of 120.45, a contrast from his usual career strike rate of 141-plus. SA are a formidable unit and India would like to be ready for the occasion as every game in the Super 8 stage will hold a lot of relevance when it comes to making it through to the semi final.

