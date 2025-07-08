Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal: Nearly a Done Deal

Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly agreed on personal terms to join Arsenal, with club-to-club talks underway. Currently, Sporting CP is insisting on a higher fee compared to what Arsenal is proposing. Gyokeres himself has even agreed to forgo 2 million euros from his salary to facilitate the transfer, highlighting his eagerness to join the club. It seems like it’s only a matter of time before the clubs come to an agreement and Gyokeres officially becomes an Arsenal player.

What could he offer?

The main weakness that Arsenal had this past season was a lack of threat and sharpness in front of goal, and Gyokeres seems like the perfect solution to this problem. There is no question that if Gyokeres is to sign with Arsenal, he would be their striker. Viktor is an out-and-out number 9, as he scored 39 goals and assisted 7 last season in the Portuguese league, and this isn’t his first season with numbers like this; in the season before, he scored 29 and assisted 10. Numbers like this from a striker are exactly what Arsenal have been missing, as their top scorer from last season, Kai Havertz, only netted 9 Premier League goals. One of the other issues Arsenal faced last season was an injury crisis, with key players like Saka, Havertz, and Odegaard missing several matches.

Viktor has played thirty-three out of the thirty-four league games in Portugal for two years straight, making him a consistently available option. If the clubs come to an agreement, Arsenal would be getting a clinical striker who rarely suffers injury, which is exactly what they need.

Concerns surrounding the transfer