FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Chelsea vs Fluminense - From Start Time to Predicted XIs, Here's All You Need to Know

Chelsea take on Fluminense in the first FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final. | Image: AP

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-finals are here at last, and the first of two semi-finals will see Premier League side and UEFA Conference League winners Chelsea take on Brazilian giants Fluminense. The much-awaited football showdown will take place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

While European sides are usually stronger than sides from around the globe, there have been notable upsets by South American sides in the tournament - Chelsea themselves lost to Brazilian side Flamengo in the group stages, and Fluminense cannot be taken lightly in the slightest.

There's also the added sub-plot of former Blue and Chelsea legend Thiago Silva going up against his old club for the first time, which should be an interesting battle as the veteran looks to quiet down the youngsters in his former side.

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the Chelsea vs Fluminense match.

When and Where Will the Chelsea v Fluminense Game Take Place

The match will take place on July 9 for fans in the Indian subcontinent and it will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. For fans around the world, it will kick off on July 8.

The match will be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which is also the venue for the second semi-final as well as the final.

Will the Chelsea vs Fluminense Match Be Shown on TV or Live Streamed?

The game will not be shown on TV in the Indian subcontinent, but the match can be live streamed online.

However, the DAZN app and website will show the match live and it can be streamed for free around the world.

Chelsea v Fluminense Predicted XIs

While there are no major injury issues for Fluminense, they will be without left-back Rene who is suspended for picking up a second yellow card.

Chelsea have multiple issues - Levi Colwill and Liam Delap are unavailable due to yellow card suspensions, whereas Romeo Lavia is out due to injury. Moises Caicedo makes a comeback from a yellow card suspension as well.

Fluminense: Fabio (gk), Ignacio, Silva, Fuentes, Xavier, Hercules, Bernal, Nonato, Rene, Arias, Cano.

Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Adaribayo, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer, Pedro, Neto, Jackson.