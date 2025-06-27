2015 Premier League Champion Leicester City Part Ways With Ruud van Nistelrooy Following Poor Performance Last Season

Following a poor performance in the 2024-2025 season of the Premier League, Leicester City on Friday, June 27th, confirmed the departure of head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy.

In the recently concluded 2024-2025 season of the Premier League, Leicester City displayed a disastrous performance. The 2015 Premier League champions finished in the 18th position on the standings and were relegated to the Championship.

As of now, there have been no reports regarding who the Foxes will sign as their new manager for the upcoming season.

Leicester City clinched just six wins and conceded 25 defeats after playing 38 matches. Meanwhile, they had to share points in the nine games in the previous season.

Leicester City Sack Head Coach Ruud van Nistelrooy After Disastrous 2024-2025 Season

Earlier in the day, Leicester City took to their social media handle and released an official statement, saying that both the club and the manager have mutually agreed to part ways. The statement added that the contract will be terminated with 'immediate effect'.

"Leicester City Football Club and Ruud van Nistelrooy have mutually agreed that Ruud’s contract with the Club as First Team Manager will terminate with immediate effect," Leicester City wrote on their social media handle.

Under Ruud van Nistelrooy's coaching, the Foxes conceded eight consecutive defeats in the Premier League 2024-2025, without scoring a goal.

ALSO READ: Photos Of David Beckham Surface In Hospital As Wife Victoria Beckham Gives Heartwarming Gift To The Former Manchester United Star

Ruud van Nistelrooy Joined Leicester City In December 2024

The Dutch manager Ruud van Nistelrooy joined Leicester in December 2024 and spent only six months in the club. Previously, he also served as the interim manager of Manchester United, leading the club for a brief period.

Along with Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Southampton have also been relegated to the Championship for the upcoming season.