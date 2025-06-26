Kylian Mbappe Drops Legal Bombshell on Paris Saint-Germain, Football Superstar Claims Millions Unpaid in Wages

When France's football superstar Kylian Mbappe left Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain for La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, it was a move that rocked the world of football because Mbappe departed PSG on a free transfer. However, the nature of the move meant a lot of bad blood was there between player and club even after the deal was done.

And now Mbappe has launched legal action against the Parisien side, who won the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history at the end of the 2024-25 season - claiming mental harassment and a whopping 55 million euros in unpaid wages.

It is the latest in a series of acrimonious exchanges between the two sides.

Mbappe's Controversial Departure

It was widely expected that Kylian Mbappe would join Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, but he stunned everyone by signing a new deal with PSG instead.

However, the start of that deal was also the start of their problems - Mbappe was paraded around with a jersey that stated 2025, implying a 3-year deal. However, it was a two-year deal with an option of the third - and the option to extend rested with Mbappe.

When he chose not to extend, PSG tried to offload him to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia but he stayed put. Thereafter, he was left out of pre-season and asked to train with the reserves.

He eventually started playing for the club again but left in the summer in 2024 as many expected him to, but the acrimony and bad blood lingers on.

Deep Tensions Defined Final Season

Mbappe is PSG's highest-ever goalscorer in club history but fans were left deeply disappointed in his choice to leave the club on a free.

It led to fans actually booing him in his final league game with the side - not the kind of departure he would have wanted.