Photos Of David Beckham Surface In Hospital As Wife Victoria Beckham Gives Heartwarming Gift To The Former Manchester United Star

David Beckham is one of the most well known footballers across the world and is also one of the greatest to have played the sport. The former England international was recently seen in a hospital as his wife shared stories following the surgery of the former footballer. David Beckham is currently the owner of the Inter Miami football club which features superstars of the game such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. As David Beckham currently recovers from his surgery, his wife Victoria Beckham also gave him a heartwarming gift.

Victoria Beckham's Bracelet Gift For David Beckham

Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram account to share updates on the former England international. In her stories, David Beckham can be seen on a hospital bed with his arm in a sling. David Beckham can be seen smiling in the story posted by Victoria Beckham. In the story, the former Spice Girl also wrote, "Get well soon daddy.

David Beckham in the hospital (Credit: Instagram)

Another story by Victoria Beckham also showed David Beckham wearing a bracelet with the words- “Get Well Soon.”

According to sources, the former Manchester United right winger underwent a surgery for an injury which he had picked up in 2003.

David Beckham's Long Time Agony Comes To An End

According to a source which spoke to the Sun, David Beckham had been in years of pain due to an injury he had picked up in 2003. Following the injury in 2003, a pin was put in Beckham's hand which was supposed to get dissolved however it did not and caused the former footballer a lot of pain.

"David has been in pain for years but thought nothing of it. He just kept going until, in recent months, it became quite unbearable. A routine scan showed that the pin which was meant to have dissolved, hadn't - so he was booked in to finally resolve the issue all these years later. Victoria was at his bedside post op and all went well. He's in great spirits," a source said according to the Sun newspaper.

David Beckham was also recently given a knighthood for his contributions to football.