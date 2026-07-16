2026 World Cup Final Tickets Price: Fans Ready to Pay Whopping Amount to Watch Lionel Messi's Argentina vs Lamine Yamal's Spain

2026 World Cup Final: So yes, we now have the two finalists - Spain and Argentina. While the game promises to be nothing short of a cracker, the exorbitant pricing has become the talk of the town. The prices have hit the roof and experts believe the much-awaited final would generate massive revenue as well. The cheapest individual ticket on StubHub was $7,868, which roughly amounts to eight lakh in rupees. And that's before factoring in the price of potential flights, hotels, transportation and food during the stay.

Exorbitant Prices

It is clear that the resale market has contributed to the ridiculous costs.

"When World Cup organizers FIFA first put tickets on sale last October, prices were already the highest in World Cup history. Then, over the months that followed, FIFA raised them using a 'variable pricing' scheme—also known as dynamic pricing. ... For instance, FIFA's Category 1 prices in the 2026 group stage, excluding openers, range from $450 to $990. In 2022, the same tickets cost $220. Category 1 tickets for the 2026 quarterfinals cost at least $1,360—up from $425 at the last World Cup," Henry Bushnell, Emily Giambalvo and Jonah Smith of The Athletic reported a month ago.

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