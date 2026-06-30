'A Lot Of People Will Want Me To Leave': Julian Nagelsmann Refuses To Resign After Germany's Painful Exit From FIFA World Cup

Germany fell short once again after they crashed to a defeat against Paraguay in a FIFA World Cup RO32 tie at Boston Stadium. The four-time world champions bowed out of the tournament four years after they failed to clear the group stage in Qatar.

Germany Manager Refused To Resign After Early World Cup Exit

There was optimism following Germany's showing in the group stage. They thumped Curacao 7-1 and sealed the top place with a come-from-behind victory over Ivory Coast in the next game. Julio Enciso's first-half goal gave paraguay a lead, but Kai Havertz's 2nd half goal restored parity. Jonathan Tah had thought he scored the winner in extra time, only to see VAR disallow the goal. Paraguay went on to snatch a win in a thrilling penalty shootout.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann will be facing severe scrutiny, but the former Bayern Munich manager refused to resign despite Germany's early exit from the tournament.

“I am not someone who runs away. This is not the first time this has happened, and there are some things about today that need to be changed. But if the DFB wants me to continue I am going to continue. I know the mechanics of football, I know how the industry works. I know a lot of people will want me to leave but I would love to continue if the football association wants me to.”

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Germany's defeat against Ecuador in the last group stage game didn't attract much attention, but a defeat at the hands of Paraguay, who finished third in Group D, will invite criticism. One of the youngest managers. Nagelsmann's contract runs until the European Championship in 2028.

Also Read: Hajime Moriyasu Leads Tearful Apology As Japanese Coach And Players Bow Down To Fans After FIFA World Cup Exit