Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour FC Faces Heat, West Bengal Govt To Probe Source Of Funds

The West Bengal government will launch an investigation into TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's club, Diamond Harbour FC. Sports Minister Nishith Pramanik has confirmed that there have been several allegations against the club, and they will probe each and every charge.

Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour FC In Deep Trouble

Diamond Harbour FC are the reigning champions of the Indian Football League and are due to enter the Indian Super League next year. While addressing reporters, Nishith Pramanik said, “ there have been complaints regarding the practice ground of Diamond Harbour FC. We have already had a chat with the IFA (indian Football Association), and every matter will be investigated. There are also financial complaints, and questions have also been raised about the funding of the club.”

He further added, “Complaints of illegal encroachment of the practice ground were received, and we immediately acted and vacated the practice ground. We will monitor the situation. We have also observed many glitches and discrepancies in the club's way of running. We will also question the club's sponsors. If needed, we will also seek ED's assistance in the investigation.”

FIR Lodged Against Abhishek Banerjee For Derogatory Remarks Against Amit Shah

Earlier, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee was also named in an FIR lodged over remarks allegedly made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The complaint, filed at the Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime Police Station, accused the Diamond Harbour MP of making derogatory comments that have since drawn police attention. Following the registration of an FIR, the police have initiated further legal action in the matter.

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According to reports, the case also cited separate allegations that Abhishek Banerjee made inflammatory statements and comments related to DJ music in the run-up to the elections. The police confirmed that the FIR was registered after reviewing the content of the remarks and their possibility to incite public disorder during a sensitive electoral period.