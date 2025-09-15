AC Milan Coach Showers High Praise On Luka Modric After Midfield Maestro Scores Winner Against Bologna: 'He Is An Extraordinary Player'

Serie A: AC Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri heaped praise on Luka Modric after the Croatian midfield maestro scored the winner against Bologna in their recent Serie A clash on Monday, September 15.

AC Milan clinched three points after a thrilling 1-0 win over Bologna at the iconic San Siro Stadium. It was Modric's lone goal in the 61st minute that helped AC Milan seal a victory. It was also Modric's first goal for the Milan-based club.

Luka Modric also has the most tackles (4) in the match.

Luka Modric Garners Praise From Massimiliano Allegri

While speaking after the match, Massimiliano Allegri showered praise on Modric, calling him an 'extraordinary player'.

"Luka is an extraordinary player, it's a pleasure to watch him play, and above all, he's a truly humble guy, just like the champion he is. He's wonderful, he knows where the ball is going one minute before, and then he's extraordinary," Allegri said as quoted by Goal.com.

Discussing the win, the head coach noted that securing three points without conceding a goal was crucial for them.

"It was important to win at home without conceding a goal. In difficult moments, the team remained united: in those moments, it's important not to disintegrate and let them pass," he added.

AC Milan Hold Fifth Place On Serie A Standings

Even though AC Milan started the ongoing 2025-2026 season in the Serie A with a defeat, they made a solid comeback, clinching two back-to-back wins.

After playing three matches, AC Milan hold the fifth place on the Serie A standings with six points and have a +2 goal difference.

In the recently concluded transfer window, Modric ended his 13-year journey at Real Madrid and joined the Serie A club, AC Milan. The Croatian played 597 matches for Los Blancos and scored 43 goals.