'I'm suffering': Ruben Amorim Reacts To United's Heartbreaking Defeat To Pep Guardiola's City In The Manchester Derby

Pep Guardiola's City returned to their dominant best as they steamrolled Ruben Amorim's United by 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium. After their win against Burnley, Manchester United might have started the match as favourites, but City got the better of their arch-rivals and they now have two wins from their first four games in the 2025/26 Premier League season. Pep Guardiola's side has now stormed into the top 10, and Manchester United, on the other hand, are in 14th place with only 1 win from their first four games.

Ruben Amorim Reacts To Manchester United's Loss

Manchester City did score 3 goals, but United will thank their stars as big misses from Erling Haaland and Tijjani Reijnders saved them from a much more embarrassing loss. Manchester United's problems remain the same and they refuse to die down. The Red Devils' defence continues to remain under the scanner, and it has cost them games so far this season.

With Phil Foden opening the scoring for City against United, Pep Guardiola's men would like to believe that this was the game when their campaign took off. Following the 3-0 loss against City, United manager Ruben Amorim reflected on the game and he had some interesting takeaways.

"If you look at the goals, we can avoid that kind of goals. With [Jeremy] Doku, we have almost everyone behind the ball, and we could be more aggressive. The second goal, in the moment of the game that we are pressing City, we suffer a goal from the throw-in. The key of the games, to take advantage of these moments and they took it, in transitions. In those moments, they were better than us," said the Manchester United boss after the game.

Amorim Vows To Give His Best To United

"I'm going to give everything. I will do everything, always thinking about what is best for the club. So, until I'm here, I will do my best. I really want to win games, so I'm suffering more than them," said Amorim after the game.