'I Don’t Judge Him': Pep Guardiola Drops Big Remark On Erling Haaland, Compares Norwegian Star To Manchester City's Treble Year

Pep Guardiola's City had a lot of questions to answer before they headed into the Manchester Derby, but the manner in which they steamrolled United can very well change and shape their 2025/26 Premier League campaign. Prior to the Manchester Derby, City had won only one out of their first three games, but their win against United has silenced their detractors and they will now take on Arsenal on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Manchester City Manager Guardiola Lavishes Praise On Erling Haaland

Norwegian star Erling Haaland was too good for Ruben Amorim's Manchester United to handle. The City youngster scored two goals in the Manchester Derby and took his tally to five goals in four matches in the ongoing 2025/26 Premier League season. Haaland also surpassed Didier Drogba in the league's top scorers list after a dominating performance in the Manchester City vs Manchester United game.

After his stellar performance in the Manchester Derby, which helped City storm into the top 10 of the Premier League standings, Pep Guardiola lavished praises on the youngster. "Erling has been incredible since the start but this season he is better than ever. I would say better than the Treble year. He’s dynamic and I don’t judge him for the clearance, we want him to score goals and to help us," said the Manchester City boss after his team's victory against United.

In his last 10 appearances for club and country, the Norwegian youngster has scored 16 times. Guardiola believes that the 24-year-old is operating on a very high level and has helped City's attack look razor sharp. With City locking horns with Arsenal on September 21, 2025, all eyes will be on Erling Haaland and the Gunners will be wary of the threat that he possesses.

Guardiola Praises Phil Foden's Work Ethics

Just like Erling Haaland, Phil Foden played an important role in Manchester City's win against United. "We missed him so much and the season before he was the best player in the Premier League so we need him, he has a work ethic. Phil is the core, the heart of the club, from the academy and he loves City. To have him back is good news," said Guardiola after the game.