AC Milan Strengthen Forward Line After Signing German Attacker Niclas Füllkrug On Loan Deal From West Ham United

Serie A giants AC Milan announced on Friday, January 2, that they have signed German attacker Niclas Füllkrug on a loan deal from West Ham United.

AC Milan completed the signing of Niclas Füllkrug on the opening day of the Italian transfer window. According to reports, AC Milan have a buy option for a reported 5 million euros ($ 6 million) at the end of the season.

It is likely Füllkrug will be sitting on the bench and could play for a few minutes during AC Milan's upcoming Serie A fixture against Cagliari. The German attacker had already started his training with his new teammates after passing the medical at the end of last year, 2025.

AC Milan Confirm The Signing Of Niclas Füllkrug

In an official statement, AC Milan confirmed that they are delighted to announce the signing of Füllkrug. The Italian club also confirmed that Füllkrug will be wearing the number 9 jersey in the upcoming season.

"AC Milan is delighted to announce that Niclas Füllkrug has joined the Club on loan from West Ham United, with an option to make the move permanent," AC Milan stated.

"Born in Hanover, Germany on 9 February 1993, Niclas Füllkrug came through the Werder Bremen youth academy and spent his early playing career in Germany, featuring for Greuther Fürth, Nürnberg and Hannover 96 before returning to Werder Bremen in 2019. In the summer of 2023 he joined Borussia Dortmund, where he made 42 appearances and scored 15 goals in a single season, three of them in the Champions League – a competition in which he also started in the final against Real Madrid. After his spell with Borussia, the German striker made the switch to the Premier League, joining West Ham United. In November 2022, Füllkrug earned his first call-up to the senior national team and was included in Germany's squad for the World Cup in Qatar. Niclas Füllkrug will wear the number 9 shirt," the statement added.

Niclas Füllkrug's Numbers With West Ham United