WATCH | Manchester City Sensation Erling Haaland Presents Signed Football Boots To Indian Test Skipper Shubman Gill, Video Goes Viral

Manchester City sensation Erling Haaland presented his signed boots to India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill when the two sporting icons met each other.

It is still not clear when the two young athletes met each other, since neither of them has shared any photos or videos on their official social media handles.

Shubman Gill Meets Erling Haaland

In a viral video that is going around on the internet, it is seen that both Gill and Haaland clicked a photo with each other, where the Indian cricketer was seen holding the football jersey of the Norwegian Football Team. In another short video, it is seen, Shubman Gill and Erling Haaland were chatting.

Both Shubman Gill and Erling Haaland are considered as one of the rising stars in cricket and football, respectively.

The Norwegian striker joined Manchester City in July 2022. Since then, he has played 171 matches and scored 149 goals for the English side. In the ongoing 2025-2026 season, Haaland played 29 matches and got the back of the net 28 times. He also made five assists. The 25-year-old showed his potential in his maiden season with the City, when he scored 52 goals from 53 matches. He also made nine assists in the 2022-2023 season.

Shubman Gill's Numbers In International Cricket

On the other hand, Shubman Gill made the news after he was snubbed from India's T20 World Cup squad for the 2026 edition.

Gill made his Test debut in 2020 against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He played 40 Tests and 73 innings, scoring 2843 runs at a strike rate of 61.49 and an average of 43.07. He slammed 10 centuries and eight fifties for India in the red-ball format.

The top-order batter began his ODI career in 2019 against New Zealand. In the ODIs, the 26-year-old played 58 matches, scoring 2818 runs at a strike rate of 99.22 and an average of 56.36. He slammed eight centuries and 15 half-centuries in the 50-over format for the Men in Blue.