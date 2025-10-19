AC Milan vs Fiorentina Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match Live In India?

Yann Sommer celebrates with his teammate Alessandro Bastoni at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan, in Rome | Image: AP

In matchweek seven of the 2025-26 season, AC Milan will be hosting Fiorentina, and a classic rivalry will be revived in Serie A. The upcoming fixture will serve as a chance to improve their position in the league.

All eyes will be on Milan, Italy, for the thrilling match as the Italian football league resumes following an international break. Both sides are looking to make an impact in the ongoing league.

AC Milan Hosts Fiorentina For Clinical Serie A Action

Under Massimiliano Allegri, AC Milan has relished a firm start after pulling off four wins in the first six matches. The solid form has established its dominance in the league.

Stars like Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao would play vital roles in the upcoming fixture.

Following a goalless draw against Juventus, Milan will look to bank on their home advantage and also put pressure on their rivals, Fiorentina, who have been struggling lately.

Fiorentina are yet to secure a win in the ongoing season and are coming off a loss to AS Roma. The team is under severe pressure at this stage, and coach Stefano Pioli looks to secure an upset over his former club.

Despite their struggles, the Italian side still has a glimmer of hope, and stars like Moise Kean and Luka Jovic are expected to play a key role in the upcoming clash.

AC Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A Match Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The AC Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A Match Take Place?

The AC Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A match will take place on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Where Will The AC Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A 2025 Match Take Place?

The AC Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A match will take place at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

What Time Will The AC Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A Match Start?

The AC Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Monday.

Where Can You Watch The AC Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A Match Live On TV?

Unfortunately, In India, the AC Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A match will not have a live broadcast.

Where Can The AC Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?