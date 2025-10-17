'Manchester United Can Win Any Game': Ruben Amorim Issues A Stark Warning To Liverpool Ahead Of Premier League Clash

Ruben Amorim claps his hands before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth at the Old Trafford Stadium | Image: AP Photo

Manchester United will try to maintain their winning run when they take on defending champions Liverpool in a crunch Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday. The Red Devils have had a tumultuous run in the English top flight in Ruben Amorim's first full-fledged season.

Ruben Amorim Outlays Plans For Liverpool Clash

The Red Devils finished a distant 15th last season and also lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, missing a chance to return to the Champions League. Since then, United strengthened their ranks by signing the likes of Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

Liverpool have been on a slump and have lost their last three matches in all competitions. Ahead of the EPL game, Amorim issued a subtle warning to Arne Slot and Co.

As quoted by Sky Sports, he said, "Sometimes things change really fast. But if you see the history of both clubs you can feel that you have one club is winning winning winning and the other club is having a bad moment.

"We just have to acknowledge that and be really honest with the fans. But we can win any game, so if we think just about the next game, that is the most important thing. We can win the next game.

"If we are going to fight to be at the same level as Liverpool in the future, that is the idea. I don’t know how long that is going to take."

Liverpool Have Been A Better Side Than Manchester United