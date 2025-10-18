Premier League Matchweek 8: Everything You Need To Know About Fixtures, Live Streaming Details And The Manchester United vs Liverpool Clash

After the end of the international break, the 2025/26 edition of the Premier League is all set to resume. The Liverpool vs Manchester United clash is being looked at as the biggest game of the season so far. The north-west derby holds a greater significance considering how Liverpool have been faltering in the final moments of their games.

Arne Slot's men lost their previous two Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Chelsea. A loss against Manchester United will be the last thing that they'll want in the ongoing season. Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim recently said that his boys can defeat anybody in the contest. United secured a 2-0 victory against Sunderland, and it helped them storm into the top 10.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will be without the services of their head coach Enzo Maresca, who has been banned as a result of his wild celebration in the Liverpool game. The FIFA Club World Cup Champions have built some much-required momentum, and they will look to bank on it when they face Nottingham Forest to kickstart Matchweek Eight.

Here Are The Fixtures For Matchweek Eight

Saturday, October 18, 2025

5 PM: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Sunday, October 19, 2025

6:30 PM: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

Tuesday, October 21, 2025

12:30 AM: West Ham United vs Brentford

Here's How To Watch Premier League Matchweek Eight