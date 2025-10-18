Updated 18 October 2025 at 12:50 IST
Premier League Matchweek 8: Everything You Need To Know About Fixtures, Live Streaming Details And The Manchester United vs Liverpool Clash
Manchester United are all set to take on Arne Slot's Liverpool in matchweek eight. Liverpool have lost two consecutive Premier League matches
After the end of the international break, the 2025/26 edition of the Premier League is all set to resume. The Liverpool vs Manchester United clash is being looked at as the biggest game of the season so far. The north-west derby holds a greater significance considering how Liverpool have been faltering in the final moments of their games.
Arne Slot's men lost their previous two Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Chelsea. A loss against Manchester United will be the last thing that they'll want in the ongoing season. Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim recently said that his boys can defeat anybody in the contest. United secured a 2-0 victory against Sunderland, and it helped them storm into the top 10.
Chelsea, on the other hand, will be without the services of their head coach Enzo Maresca, who has been banned as a result of his wild celebration in the Liverpool game. The FIFA Club World Cup Champions have built some much-required momentum, and they will look to bank on it when they face Nottingham Forest to kickstart Matchweek Eight.
Here Are The Fixtures For Matchweek Eight
Saturday, October 18, 2025
- 5 PM: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
- 7:30 PM: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United
- 7:30 PM: Burnley vs Leeds United
- 7:30 PM: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth
- 7:30 PM: Manchester City vs Everton
- 7:30 PM: Sunderland vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
- 10 PM: Fulham vs Arsenal
Sunday, October 19, 2025
- 6:30 PM: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa
- 9 PM: Liverpool vs Manchester United
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
- 12:30 AM: West Ham United vs Brentford
Here's How To Watch Premier League Matchweek Eight
Fans can catch all the action of the upcoming Matchweek Eight on the Star Sports channels or stream them on the Disney+ Hotstar application or website. International users can watch the games on Peacock in the USA, Sky Sports in the UK, Optus Sport in Australia, and DAZN in Canada.
