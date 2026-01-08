AC Milan vs Gerona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A In India?

AC Milan's Luka Modric celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Bologna | Image: AP

AC Milan will take on Genoa in a crucial Serie A match at the San Siro. Milan will have the chance to reduce the gap with table topper Inter Milan to one point.

The Rossoneri have been in impressive form in the Italian top flight and have emerged as a serious title contender this season. Under Max Allegri, Milan have shown definite improvements, and they are about to enter a busy period of the season.

They are all set to play four games in a span of ten days, and this match could play a big role in shaping up their season. Matteo Gabbia is pushing for a start, while Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao could partner up front for the Italian giants.

On the other side, Genoa are just two points adrift of the relegation zone and would positively want to grind out something from this match.

AC Milan vs Genoa Serie A Live Streaming

When will the AC Milan vs Genoa Serie A Match be played?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Genoa will be played on Friday, January 9.

Where will the AC Milan vs Genoa Serie A match be played?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Genoa will take place at the iconic San Siro.

At what time will the AC Milan vs Genoa Serie A match be played?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Genoa will kick off at 1:15 AM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the AC Milan vs Genoa Serie A match in India?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the Serie A match between Genoa and AC Milan.

Where to watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Genoa Serie A match in India?