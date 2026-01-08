Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Saudi Pro League In India?

Al Nassr will eye a return to winning ways when they host Al Qadsia in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday. Al Nassr lost their first match in the Saudi Pro League to Al Ahli and are currently in second place in the Saudi Arabian top flight.

The onus will be on Cristiano Ronaldo to lead his side to another win. The Portuguese fired a blank in the last game, and with Al Hilal standing top of the table, they need some fireworks up front. Ronaldo will face off against his former Real Madrid colleague Nacho Fernandez, while Joao Felix's impressive form has also been a major catalyst in Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League run.

Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League Live Streaming Details

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League Match take place?

The Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League match will take place on Thursday, January 8.

Where will the Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League match take place?

The Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League match will take place at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What time will the Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League match start?

The Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League match will start at 11 PM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League match?

The Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League match will have a live telecast on Sony Sports India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League match?