Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 8 January 2026 at 18:47 IST

Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Saudi Pro League In India?

The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr will host Al Qadsiah in a Saudi Pro League match at Al Awwal Park on Thursday.

Anirban Sarkar
Follow : Google News Icon  
Cristaino Ronaldo against Al-Okhdood
Cristaino Ronaldo against Al-Okhdood | Image: X/@AlNassrFC_EN

Al Nassr will eye a return to winning ways when they host Al Qadsia in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday. Al Nassr lost their first match in the Saudi Pro League to Al Ahli and are currently in second place in the Saudi Arabian top flight.

The onus will be on Cristiano Ronaldo to lead his side to another win. The Portuguese fired a blank in the last game, and with Al Hilal standing top of the table, they need some fireworks up front. Ronaldo will face off against his former Real Madrid colleague Nacho Fernandez, while Joao Felix's impressive form has also been a major catalyst in Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League run.

Also Read: Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League In India?

Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League Live Streaming Details

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League Match take place?

Advertisement

The Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League match will take place on Thursday, January 8.

Where will the Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League match take place?

Advertisement

The Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League match will take place at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What time will the Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League match start?

The Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League match will start at 11 PM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League match?

The Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League match will have a live telecast on Sony Sports India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League match?

The Al Nassr vs Al Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League match can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV website and app with a subscription.

Also Read: Ruben Amorim Set for Immediate Return After Manchester United Sacking, Linked With European Heavyweight: Reports

Published By : Anirban Sarkar

Published On: 8 January 2026 at 18:14 IST