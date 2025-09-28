AC Milan vs Napoli Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A In India?

Stakes will be high when AC Milan host Napoli in a blockbuster Serie A clash at San Siro. Defending champions Napoli are currently unbeaten in the Italian top flight and Milan will have a tough task to cut out.

Milan haven't conceded a single goal in the last three matches, but will face a stern test against an in-form Napoli attack. Massimiliano Allegri doesn't boast a great record against Antonio Conte and has only won two out of nine games. Milan warmed up for the big match in style with a 3-0 drubbing of Lecce in the Coppa Italia.

Napoli have enjoyed unprecedented success and are very well positioned to defend their Serie A title. But their record at San Siro hasn't been good as they have only managed to muster five positive results in 12 Serie A matches.The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Scott McTominay have been crucial to Napoli's plans, and it remains to be seen how they approach this match.

AC Milan vs Napoli Serie A Live Streaming

When will the AC Milan vs Napoli Serie A Match be played?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Napoli will be played on Monday, September 29.

At what time will the AC Milan vs Napoli Serie A match be played?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Napoli will kick off at 12:15 AM IST.

Where will the AC Milan vs Napoli Serie A match be played?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Napoli will take place at the iconic San Siro.

Where to watch the live telecast of the AC Milan vs Napoli Serie A match in India?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the Serie A match between Napoli and AC Milan.

Where to watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Napoli Serie A match in India?