Manchester United Identify Three Ruben Amorim Replacements After Brentford Loss, Premier League Duo Under Radar: Reports

Manchester United suffered another blow following their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. This is Ruben Amorim's side's third loss in six Premier League matches this campaign.

United have shown flashes of improvement this season, but that wasn't on offer in the last game. United looked shoddy in their approach, and Brentford took full advantage to pile more misery on the Red Devils. This happens to be Amorim's first full-fledged season at United, and the hierarchy seems to be backing him.

Manchester United Identify Ruben Amorim Replacement

If the current situation persists, United would be forced to ring in some changes and as per reports, three names could emerge as potential contenders for the job. As per reports, former England manager Gareth Southgate could be an option for the Red Devils. Southgate has been without a job since leaving England last year, and United would not have to pay compensation should they decide to appoint the 55-year-old.

Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola have also reportedly been on the shortlist. Under Glasner's watch ,Palace have made a brilliant start to the Premier League and handed Liverpool their first defeat this season on Saturday.

Bournemouth have also been highly impressive under Iraola, and he guided the Cherries to 9th in the EPL last season. They will also be competing for a European spot this season, so it will be interesting to see whether United can convince him to join them.

Manchester United Suffered Third Premier League Defeat