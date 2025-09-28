Major Blow For Real Madrid As Dani Carvajal Sustains Injury During 5-2 Defeat Against Atletico Madrid

La Liga 2025-2026: Real Madrid suffered a humiliating defeat against arch-rivals Atletico Madrid in the La Liga 2025-2026 fixture at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, on Saturday, September 27.

It was Robin Le Normand who drew the first blood for Atletico. Despite conceding an early goal, Real Madrid made a stunning comeback with the help of Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler's goal in the first half.

However, Real Madrid failed to maintain the lead for a long time as Alexander Sorloth equalled the scoreline just minutes before half-time.

Later in the second half, Julian Alvarez weaved magic on the field. The Argentine struck two goals in the 51st and 63rd to snatch the lead from Los Blancos. In the dying minutes of the match, Antoine Griezmann hammered the final nail in Real Madrid's coffin, helping Atletico Madrid clinch a 5-2 win in the high-voltage Madrid derby.

Real Madrid Captain Dani Carvajal Sustains Muscle Injury

Apart from the defeat, Real Madrid suffered another blow in the game as their captain, Dani Carvajal, sustained a muscle injury in the second half of the match. Carvajal's injury means Real Madrid have run short of right-backs for at least one month since Trent Alexander-Arnold is also recovering from a hamstring injury.

Real Madrid Issue Statement On Carvajal's Injury

Earlier on Sunday, September 28, Real Madrid issued a statement confirming that initial reports indicated the Spanish defender had suffered an injury to his right leg.

"Following tests carried out today on Dani Carvajal by Real Madrid's medical department, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the soleus muscle in his right leg. His progress will be monitored," Real Madrid wrote in a statement.

It seems like Dani Carvajal will be out of the field for at least one month, which means Real Madrid will be out of a natural right-back in their game weeks. Real Madrid will also take on FC Barcelona in the season's first El Clásico on October 26.