Updated 5 September 2025 at 14:16 IST

ADORABLE! Lionel Messi Hugging And Kissing His Kids After Farewell Match on Argentine Soil Goes Viral | WATCH

Lionel Messi made it a night to remember for him at the Monumental Stadium on Thursday night.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Lionel Messi with his kids
Lionel Messi with his kids | Image: @we.are.messi
It was a night to remember for Lionel Messi at the Monumental Stadium on Thursday night as he led Argentina to a win over Venezuala in a game where he scored a brace. It is being understood that it could very well have been Messi's farewell game on Argentine soil and hence he was spotted getting emotional throughout the contest. He was often seen wiping his tears. 

WATCH VIDEO

After the win, Messi was spotted hugging and kissing his kids in a loving gesture which took over internet as fans loved the gesture from the football icon. It is no secret that Messi, unlike other footballers, is a family man and loves to spend time with his kids. The clip of Messi playing with his kids after the game has gone viral on social space.

Meanwhile, Messi did not let anything out on his retirement. All he said was that he will see. This could mean that he will take a call on his football future when the World Cup is near. 

"There are so many emotions, I've experienced so many things on this field," Messi said after the game.

"It's always a joy to play in Argentina with our people. We've been enjoying match after match for many years. I'm very happy; being able to finish in this way here is what I always dreamed of," he added. 

"For many years, I have had the affection of Barcelona, and my dream was to have it here, too, in my country with my people," he concluded. 

Magician Messi

Messi now has 36 goals in South American World Cup qualifiers and remains as the all-time scoring leader. Luis Suarez is second on the list with 29 goals in continental qualifying, but he has retired from Uruguay’s national team. Bolivia’s Marcelo Moreno Martins is third with 22.

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 5 September 2025 at 14:08 IST

