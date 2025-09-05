Who Will be Next Argentine Football Superstar After Lionel Messi? Ex-Coach Jos Pkerman Picks

Lionel Messi, who is arguably the best footballer on the planet, is in the twilight phase of his career and who will be the next big Argentine football superstar is the question. Former manager of the side Jos Pkerman has picked a player who he believes will be the next big thing in football in Argentina. He reckons it is difficult to match Messi, but he reckons Franco Mastantuono will be the one to watch out for.

‘Mastantuono is on his way to being a great footballer’

"I don't know if someone will come who can replace Messi or who is at a level close to his. There are players that you realise are different, and I think Mastantuono is on his way to being a great footballer and to make history. The team has to be organised, it has to play, but the one who is going to make us win is this one [Mastantuono]," Pkerman said on DSPorts Radio.

"No, let's see, there may be great players who marked the era, but what he has done in such a long time, I think it will be unrepeatable. Football has a lot of unthinkable things, but in this, I could almost assure you that it will be impossible to see anything else like it. At least from what I saw, I think Leo is unmatched," he added.

Will Messi Retire Before 2026 WC?

There is no confirmation on this, as looks like it will eventually boil down to how he feels. After his brace against Venezuala on Thursday night, all Messi said on retirement was ‘we’ll see'.