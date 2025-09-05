Lionel Messi Tricks Goalkeeper, Defender With Ultimate Wizardry During Likely Argentina Home Farewell Game | WATCH VIDEO

There is no doubt that Lionel Messi is arguably the best footballer in the world. The multiple Ballon D'Or winner is now in the twilight of his illustrious career and there is much speculation around his future in the game. On Thursday, he made it a night to remember for him at Buenos Aires' Monumental Stadium where he scored a brace against Venezuala in a World Cup qualifier game in what could potentially be his farewell match in Argentina.

It was a night that made Messi emotional time and again as he was spotted wiping his tears on a number of occasions. It was Messi who opened the scoring in the 39th-minute of the game with a masterpiece.

It was Julian Alvarez who put a ball through inside the box to Messi. That is when Messi took control of it and then lobbed it over the defender and the goalkeeper for a memorable goal. It was certainly picture-perfect from the legend.

Meanwhile, Messi did not speak much about his retirement as he merely said ‘we’ll see'. He said this after the game increasing the speculations further. It would be interesting to see he plays the World Cup or not. The thought is that he will take a call on this when the tournament nears.

Messi Magic

The Argentine icon now has 36 goals in South American World Cup qualifiers and remains as the all-time scoring leader. It is interesting to see that his Inter Miami teammate and Uruguayan star Luis Suarez has 29 goals in continental qualifying and is second in the list after Messi.