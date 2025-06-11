AFC Asian Cup: Bhaichung Bhutia Breaks Silence After India's Humiliating Defeat To Hong Kong: 'It's Very Painful To See'

The Indian Football team suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Hong Kong in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers at Kai Tak Stadium on Tuesday, June 10. Substitute Stefan Pereira converted a late penalty to inflict a rare victory on the Blue Tigers.

India Showcased A Shoddy Display Against Hong Kong

India came to the match on the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Thailand. Coach Manolo Marquez relegated Sunil Chhetri to the bench and Ashique Kuruniyan started as the forward. The move didn't help as the Mohun Bagan Super Giant winger squandered a gilt-edged chance to give his country a lead. Liston Colaco received the ball on the left flank and surged with a burst of pace. He teed off Ashique with a delightful ball but the latter wasted the opportunity as he lost his balance and missed the target. later Liston Colaco also squandered a golden chance as India later missed the rued chances.

Former Indian Captain Bhaichung Bhutia Broke His Silence

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia has expressed his disappointment after Indian's second consecutive loss in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. In an interaction with PTI he said, “It's very painful to see we're now struggling to even qualify for the Asia Cup, which we had been regularly making it to. Countries like Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Jordan have qualified for the World Cup, and we're still battling for a place in the Asia Cup. It's very unfortunate.”