Can India Qualify For The 2027 AFC Asian Cup After Humiliating Loss Against Hong Kong? Scenarios Explained

India Lost To Hong Kong 2-0 In AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

On the back of a 2-0 loss to Thailand, India needed a victory against Hong Kong as Manolo Marquez's side could miss out on a spot in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. Marquez left Sunil Chhetri on the bench and preferred Ashique Kuriniyan over him. The decision backfired as the Mohun Bagan Super Giant forward squandered a golden chance to hand his country a lead. At the stroke of 35 minutes, Brandon Fernandes pressed hard and won the ball in the Hong Kong territory. He teed off the ball to Liston Colaco on the left. The winger charged down the left flank and sent a delightful cross to the box. But Ashique failed to judge the ball and mistimed his shot, only to see the ball miss the target by a whisker.

How India Can Qualify For 2027 AFC Asian Cup

With their defeat against Hong Kong, India's AFC Asian Cup qualification hopes are hanging over a thread. With two points, they are now ranked fourth in Group C while Singapore are leading the group with four points. Bangladesh are in 3rd position with one point while Hong Kong are placed second with four points due to an inferior goal difference. India's current qualifying campaign consists of four more games. They will visit Singapore and Bangladesh for the remaining away games, while they have two home games against Singapore and Hong Kong. Sunil Chhetri and Co. cannot afford to make any more mistakes, and if they manage to win all their rest of their games, they would have to depend on other results. The Blue Tigers must need to overcome every obstacle in order to reach the final hurdle, since only group winners advance to the next round.