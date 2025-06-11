Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 11 June 2025 at 12:19 IST

Can India Qualify For The 2027 AFC Asian Cup After Humiliating Loss Against Hong Kong? Scenarios Explained

The Indian Football Team suffered a new low with a 1-0 loss at the hands of Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. Let's have a look at the qualification scenario.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Lallinzuala Chhangte in action
Lallinzuala Chhangte in action | Image: AIFF

The Indian Football Team's hopes to qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup suffered a severe blow following their 1-0 loss to Hong Kong at the Kai Tak Stadium, on Tuesday, June 10. Substitute Stefan Pereira converted from the spot as 153rd-ranked Hong Kong got the better of the Blue Tigers.

India Lost To Hong Kong 2-0 In AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

On the back of a 2-0 loss to Thailand, India needed a victory against Hong Kong as Manolo Marquez's side could miss out on a spot in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. Marquez left Sunil Chhetri on the bench and preferred Ashique Kuriniyan over him. The decision backfired as the Mohun Bagan Super Giant forward squandered a golden chance to hand his country a lead. At the stroke of 35 minutes, Brandon Fernandes pressed hard and won the ball in the Hong Kong territory. He teed off the ball to Liston Colaco on the left. The winger charged down the left flank and sent a delightful cross to the box. But Ashique failed to judge the ball and mistimed his shot, only to see the ball miss the target by a whisker.

Also Read: Uzbekistan Football Team Creates History, Qualifies For FIFA World Cup For The First Time

How India Can Qualify For 2027 AFC Asian Cup

With their defeat against Hong Kong, India's AFC Asian Cup qualification hopes are hanging over a thread. With two points, they are now ranked fourth in Group C while Singapore are leading the group with four points. Bangladesh are in 3rd position with one point while Hong Kong are placed second with four points due to an inferior goal difference. India's current qualifying campaign consists of four more games. They will visit Singapore and Bangladesh for the remaining away games, while they have two home games against Singapore and Hong Kong. Sunil Chhetri and Co. cannot afford to make any more mistakes, and if they manage to win all their rest of their games, they would have to depend on other results. The Blue Tigers must need to overcome every obstacle in order to reach the final hurdle, since only group winners advance to the next round.

Also Read: After Humiliating Loss Against Hong Kong, Indian Football Team Manager Manolo Marquez Likely To Ask AIFF To Relieve Him Of His Duties: Report

Published 11 June 2025 at 12:19 IST