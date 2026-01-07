AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Mathys Tel and Lutsharel Geertruida battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland in London | Image: PA via AP

Matchweek 21 has pitted a crucial Premier League 2025-26 clash as AFC Bournemouth hosts Tottenham Hotspur. With both sides being in the middle of the table, they will be eager to gain momentum in the competition by winning the upcoming fixture.

AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur will be keen to improve their form in the competition, as the past five matches haven't really gone their way. Spurs are currently at 13th with a win, two losses and two draws in the competition.

Bournemouth is in the 15th spot and is without a win in the past five competitions. Two losses and three draws would majorly affect their morale, and they will be keen to bounce back in momentum.

The two Premier League sides will be fighting to make a mark in the competition as the Premier League reaches a pivotal stage. Putting up a spirited competition will be key for them in the second half of the season.

With the match being at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth could get some home advantage against Spurs' attacking unit. Expect it to be a tightly-contested competition between both sides.

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Where will the AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England.

What time will the AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 01:00 AM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 01:00 AM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match?