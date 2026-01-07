‘Complete Package’: Liverpool Boss Lauds Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal Ahead Of Premier League Showdown At Emirates

Arsenal are set to host Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on January 9, 2026, for their Premier League clash. While both sides will be coming into the fixture with unbeaten runs, Premier League leaders Arsenal are expected to be the favorites for the upcoming match after Liverpool's underwhelming performance this season.

Arne Slot overcame a run of six defeats in seven fixtures with a six-game unbeaten run, winning four but drawing two of their last fixtures. Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League table and are 14 points ahead of the Reds after 20 games.

In the pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Arne Slot was asked about the Gunners' main strength, which has resulted in them being at the top currently. Slot responded by praising Mikel Arteta's side for becoming one of the most complete teams in modern football.

Arne Slot On Arsenal's Strength This Season

In the pre-match press conference, the Liverpool manager lauded the Gunners for having every possible aspect of football covered in their team. Additionally, he also noted that for this reason, Arsenal deserves the top position this season.

Arne Slot revealed, "Their main strength? Oh, that's interesting! I guess their main strength is that they have so many strengths. Their main strength is probably that they don't have anything that is their weakness."

He further added, "They hardly concede goals, they can score from open play, they can score from set pieces, they have very good ideas when it comes to the build-up, they can play with long balls as well - they are the complete package. For that reason, in my opinion, they deserve to be on top this season."

Gunners Have An Unflattering Record Against Liverpool

Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 20 matches against the Reds since their goalless draw in August 2015. The Gunners' latest clash against Liverpool earlier this season saw them lose 1-0 at Anfield.