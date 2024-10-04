sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:40 IST, October 4th 2024

After cancellation of tri-nation tourney, India to play Vietnam on Oct 12 in football friendly

Lebanon pulled out of the tri-nation event, citing difficulties in flying out of the country due to the ongoing crisis at home. The tournament was planned in the FIFA international match window from October 7-15.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian football team at AFC Asian Cup
Indian football team at AFC Asian Cup | Image: @IndianFootball/X.com
  • 2 min read
