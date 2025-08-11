Midfield Troubles Mount For Real Madrid, Eduardo Camavinga Set For A Prolonged Injury Haul With Ankle Issue

Real Madrid endured a difficult 2024-25 season, having not managed to win a major trophy in the entire campaign. Los Blancos participated in the refurbished FIFA Club World Cup 2025 but crashed out of the tournament with a loss to PSG.

Edurado Camavinga Sidelined With Ankle Sprain

They have already strengthened their squad with the additions of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Hujisen and Alvaro Carreras and are not expected to make any more signings, as it has been learnt. Madrid have been dealt with another blow as Eduardo Camavinga has been ruled out for an unknown period.

The club released a statement confirming the French midfielder suffered a sprain in the ankle and he is expected to miss the start of the season. “Following tests conducted on Eduardo Camavinga by the Real Madrid Medical Services, the player has been diagnosed with a sprain to his right ankle.”

Real Madrid Have A Tough Task In Their Hand

Madrid haven't participated in any pre-season matches so far and will take on WSG Tirol on August 12, exactly one week ahead of their first La Liga encounter with Osasuna.

Jude Bellingham had a shoulder surgery and has already been ruled out for a longer period, and Camavinga's injury has only added more woes for Xabi Alonso. Alonso took over the charge from Carlo Ancelotti who was appointed as the manager of the Brazil National Team.

Alonso has used Arda Guler in the central midfield, and the Turkish sensation could fill in the absence of Camavinga and Bellingham. As quoted by ESPN Alonso had said they can dominate the midfield with the players avaialble at his disposal. “With who we have, we can dominate in midfield.”

