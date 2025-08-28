After Horrific Carabao Cup Defeat, Manchester United Star Set For La Liga Move: Reports

Grimsby Town inflicted a shocking defeat on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup. The 4th-tier club piled more misery on Ruben Amorim's side with a penalty shootout win over the Red Devils in the Carabao Cup second round.

Tyrell Malacia On The Verge Of Leaving Manchester United

United have yet to register a win this season, having recorded a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal, followed by a 1-1 draw against Fulham. United have already brought in Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, but are still far from the business done. A number of players have been listed for transfer, and Tyrell Malacia is one of them. As per a Daily Mail report, the Netherlands left back is in talks with Elche and could join the La Liga outfit on a season-long loan.

Malacia has fallen down in the pecking order under Ruben Amorim, and his fair share of injury concerns has also held him behind for a long time. United won't mind having the player gain some much-needed minutes, who has a contract until 2026. Should the deal materialise, this will be Malacia's second loan spell after he featured for PSV Eindhoven in 12 matches last season.

He was Erik ten Hag's first signing, but he has failed to justify his place in the squad.

Several Players Can Still Leave Manchester United

Alongside Malacia, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Antony are also expected to leave the club before the window shuts down on Monday. Garnacho has been linked with a move to Chelsea and with Christopher Nkunku all set to join AC Milan, Garnacho's move to West London could accelerate in the next few hours.