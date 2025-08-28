UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw: Teams, Pots, Live Streaming, Date, Time And All You Need To Know

The anticipation for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 season has already started to build up. The league phase draw will be held on Thursday in Monaco, where 36 teams will find out their opponent.

Paris Saint-Germain beat Inter Milan in a one-sided final to get their hand on their maiden Champions League title. This time Premier League have six teams to represent in the European competition. Apart from the four conventional spots, England was awarded a 5th for their performance in Europe across the competitions, while Tottenham Hotspur also gained an entry after defeating Manchester United in the Europa League final.

A whopping 2.5 billion Euros prize money pool will be offered by UEFA, and the winning team could earn up to 150 million Euros in prize money.

UEFA Champions League Format

The Champions League will continue to be held in the refurbished format. Each team will play eight matches and will be paired with two clubs from each pot during the group phase. Half of the eight matches will be at home while the remaining will be played at away venues.

UEFA Champions League Draw Format

36 teams have been divided into four pots, with PSG allocated a spot in Pot 1. One team will be drawn from Pot 1, and the automatic software will pull up eight opponents for him according to the UEFA rules. Clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against each other, while a club can only face two teams from a country in the group phase.

UEFA Champions League Pots

Pot 1

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Man City (ENG)

Bayern München (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Chelsea (ENG)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

FC Barcelona (ESP)

Pot 2

Arsenal (ENG)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Benfica (POR)

Atalanta (ITA)

Villarreal (ESP)

Juventus (ITA)

Frankfurt (GER)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Pot 3

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Ajax (NED)

Napoli (ITA)

Sporting CP (POR)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Marseille (FRA)

Pot 4

Copenhagen (DEN)

Monaco (FRA)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Union SG (BEL)

Qarabağ (AZE)

Athletic Club (ESP)

Newcastle United (ENG)

Pafos (CYP)

Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

UEFA Champions League Draw Date

The draw for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase will be held on August 28. The draw will start at 9:30 PM IST.

