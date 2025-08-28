Updated 28 August 2025 at 20:03 IST
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw: Teams, Pots, Live Streaming, Date, Time And All You Need To Know
The league phase draw for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 season will be held on August 28. Get all the details here.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
The anticipation for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 season has already started to build up. The league phase draw will be held on Thursday in Monaco, where 36 teams will find out their opponent.
Paris Saint-Germain beat Inter Milan in a one-sided final to get their hand on their maiden Champions League title. This time Premier League have six teams to represent in the European competition. Apart from the four conventional spots, England was awarded a 5th for their performance in Europe across the competitions, while Tottenham Hotspur also gained an entry after defeating Manchester United in the Europa League final.
A whopping 2.5 billion Euros prize money pool will be offered by UEFA, and the winning team could earn up to 150 million Euros in prize money.
Also Read: NorthEast United FC Presented With President's Cup At Rashtrapati Bhavan After Winning Durand Cup 2025
UEFA Champions League Format
The Champions League will continue to be held in the refurbished format. Each team will play eight matches and will be paired with two clubs from each pot during the group phase. Half of the eight matches will be at home while the remaining will be played at away venues.
UEFA Champions League Draw Format
36 teams have been divided into four pots, with PSG allocated a spot in Pot 1. One team will be drawn from Pot 1, and the automatic software will pull up eight opponents for him according to the UEFA rules. Clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against each other, while a club can only face two teams from a country in the group phase.
UEFA Champions League Pots
Pot 1
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Man City (ENG)
Bayern München (GER)
Liverpool (ENG)
Inter Milan (ITA)
Chelsea (ENG)
Borussia Dortmund (GER)
FC Barcelona (ESP)
Pot 2
Arsenal (ENG)
Bayer Leverkusen (GER)
Atletico Madrid (ESP)
Benfica (POR)
Atalanta (ITA)
Villarreal (ESP)
Juventus (ITA)
Frankfurt (GER)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Pot 3
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Ajax (NED)
Napoli (ITA)
Sporting CP (POR)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Slavia Praha (CZE)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Marseille (FRA)
Pot 4
Copenhagen (DEN)
Monaco (FRA)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Union SG (BEL)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Athletic Club (ESP)
Newcastle United (ENG)
Pafos (CYP)
Kairat Almaty (KAZ)
Also Read: Lionel Messi Masterclass Leads Inter Miami to 3-1 Victory Over Orlando City FC, Through to Leagues Cup Final
UEFA Champions League Draw Date
The draw for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase will be held on August 28. The draw will start at 9:30 PM IST.
UEFA Champions League Draw Live Streaming
The draw of the UEFA Champions League will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 28 August 2025 at 14:22 IST