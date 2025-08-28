AIFF and FSDL Confirm Indian Super League Plan To Supreme Court, Set To Begin In December: Reports

The All India Football Federation and Football Sports Development Limited have proposed to start the Indian Super League in December during a hearing in the Supreme Court. Due to the Master Rights Agreement standoff, FSDL has put a hold on ISL 2025-26 for the time being.

AIFF-FSDL Submitted Joint Proposal To Supreme Court

ISL generally starts from September and the current MRA is scheduled to expire in December, three months into the campaign. The Supreme Court had asked both parties not to engage in a contract negotiation until the constitution is finalised, which has been due since 2017. But on August 22, the Apex Court directed both AIFF and FSDL to reach a consensus and submit a proposal on August 28.

AIFF held a meeting with FSDL on August 25 and submitted their proposal, which has addressed a number of key issues. The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment and will deliver the verdict on Monday, as per reports.

FSDL Ready To Quit As AIFF's Commercial Partner

The proposed date for the ISL has been fixed for December, while the Super Cup will be held in September. As per the proposal, FSDL has conveyed their wish to waive off the rights of first negotiations and right to match offer and will issue a NOC to AIFF in order to smooth the process of choosing a new commercial partner. It remains to be seen whether FSDL will be a part of the bidding process or choose to leave to pave the way for a new player in the process.