More Trouble Brewing For Real Madrid? Jude Bellingham Confirms Surgery After FIFA Club World Cup: 'My Patience Is Running Out'

10 men Real Madrid turned up the heat on Pachuca as Xabi Alonso's men secured their first victory in the FIFA Club World Cup. In front of a packed crowd at the Bank of America Stadium, they defeated Pachuca 3-1.

Real Madrid Sent Pachuca Packing With Dominating Display

Madrid received a severe blow when the referee brandished a red card to Raul Asencio in the 7th minute. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring when he coolly converted a Fran Garcia pass at the stroke of 35 minutes. Arda Guler and Federico Valverde also registered their names on the scoresheet as Los Blancos piled on three goals past a hapless Pachuca. Elias Montiel reduced the deficit for the Mexican side, but it wasn't enough. Kylian Mbappe has now missed both Real Madrid's FIFA Club World Cup fixtures, but there is a growing optimism that the French forward could be available for the next tie against RB Salzburg.

Jude Bellingham Provides Shoulder Surgery Update

Bellingham has been pivotal to Madrid's plans as the English midfielder has dictated games from the midfield. But the youngster has been struggling due to persistent shoulder problems and has been wearing braces during games. Bellingham has confirmed he is fed up with the injury, and he will undergo surgery to address the concern.

As quoted by Sportstar, he said, “I’ve reached the point where the pain isn’t so bad, but I was sick of playing with the sling.

“I’m losing a lot of weight from sweating so much, and I’ve decided that I’ll have surgery after the tournament. I’ve been waiting for a long time, and my patience is running out, but the physios and doctors have been incredible. I just want to feel free."