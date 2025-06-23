Ansu Fati was tipped to be Lionel Messi's successor, but how the mighty have fallen. The 22-year-old is on the verge of leaving Barcelona as he is nearing a transfer to AS Monaco as things stand.

Ansu Fati Set To Leave FC Barcelona

As per eminent journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ansu Fati is all set to undergo a medical with the La Liga side. Fati made his debut in 2029 against Real Betis, and hopes were pretty high on the La Masia graduate. Persistent injury concerns have hurt his progression, and in a bid to resurrect his career, he moved to the Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023. But he failed to make a long-lasting impact and returned to his parent club.

Barcelona have long been awaiting offers, but Fati's high wage has been a stumbling block. The Catalans have inside only for a permanent deal, but it seems they have softened their stance. A loan deal could be in the offing with both clubs reportedly having agreed to cover parts of his salary. Barcelona coach Hansi Flick doesn't seem to rate him very highly and used the winger mostly as a substitute last season.

FC Barcelona Have Been Active In Transfer Market

FC Barcelona have been busy in the transfer market enhancing their current squad and snatched Joan Garcia from his Espanyol, who became their first summer signing. Barca reportedly paid to the tune of €25 million to acquire his services. They are now focusing on a potential deal for Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams, but it wouldn't be easy for the Spanish giants. Nico reportedly has a release clause of €58 million and as per Sport, the Catalans do have the necessary funds at their disposal to approach Bilbao for a potential deal.