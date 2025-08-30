Ahead Of Alejandro Garnacho's Impending Arrival, Christopher Nkunku Departs Chelsea For Serie A Giants AC Milan

Chelsea have announced the departure of Christopher Nkunku, who has joined Serie A giants AC Milan on a permanent transfer. After spending two years with Chelsea, Nkunku has signed a five-year contract with Milan.

The Italian side has reportedly paid a £36 million transfer fee to acquire Nkunku's services, which has further boosted Chelsea's coffers. The Blues have been one of the active players in the summer transfer market and have raised over £300 million in just player sales.

Chelsea issued a statement confirming Nkunku's sale to Milan. "Christopher Nkunku has completed a permanent transfer to Serie A side AC Milan. The French will wear the number 18 at San Siro.

“We thank Christo for his efforts throughout his time at the club and wish him well as he begins a new chapter in his career.”

Nickolas Jackson On Verge Of Leaving Chelsea

Another forward, Nicholas Jackson, has also agreed terms with Bayern Munich and is on the verge of joining the Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on an initial loan deal. Chelsea will reportedly get an initial loan fee to the tune of £13 million, and the club will have the option to make it permanent for £56 million.

Alejandro Garnacho Set To Join Chelsea From Manchester United

Both the exits have paved the way for Garnacho's arrival at Stamford Bridge. United have reportedly agreed a £40 million transfer fee for the left winger who has fallen down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim's watch. The Red Devils will also be guaranteed 10 per cent of any future sales should the deal go through. The likes of Garnacho and Antony have been given extra time to sort out their future as the Portuguese manager already added Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha to the ranks.