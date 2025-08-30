Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Live In India?

Manchester United players celebrate after scoring against Fulham in the Premier League | Image: AP

Manchester United will host Burnley in a much-anticipated Premier League match on Saturday at Old Trafford. Following the Grimsby Town defeat in the Carabao Cup, pressure is riling up on Ruben Amorim,

United have failed to win a single match so far this season, and a win against Burnley would be the perfect setup for Amorim just before the international break. The likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund are all set to leave the club, while the Red Devils could also secure the signing of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

Altay Bayindir has started both the matches in the Premier League so far, and he is likely to feature in the goal again with Andre Onana demoted to the bench as it stands.

Manchester United vs Burnley Premier League Live Streaming

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley will be played on Sunday. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley will take place at Old Trafford Stadium.

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

