Updated 30 August 2025 at 14:38 IST
Premier League Matchweek 3: Everything You Need To Know About Key Fixtures, Live Streaming Details And The Headline Liverpool vs Arsenal Clash
Three weeks into the Premier League and things have already start to heat up. Thiw week Arsenal and Liverpool will face each other at Anfield. Both Arsenal and Liverpool are in the top three of EPL 2025/26 points table
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
This is a big week in the 2025/26 season of the Premier League. After the first two spectacular weeks, matchweek three of the Premier League is all set to deliver some high-octane action with Liverpool and Arsenal playing the much-awaited game against each other on August 31, 2025. Tottenham Hotspur also have a lot to look forward to as they completed the signing of Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig.
Simons, the 22-year-old Dutch player, is Spurs' eighth addition since the summer transfer window opened. Manchester United, on the other hand, are in dire need to change their fortunes. After the first two weeks, the Red Devils are still winless, and they are scheduled to play Burnley next. United also faced an embarrassing loss against Grimsby Town.
However, all the eyeballs will be on the biggest match of this week, which is scheduled to be played between Liverpool and Arsenal. Both Liverpool and Arsenal are in the top three spots of the Premier League points table as of now, and Anfield awaits to host this upcoming high-octane game that is bound to grab the headlines. Here's everything you need to know about Premier League matchweek three.
ALSO READ | Manchester United On The Verge Of Losing Two Players Ahead Of Matchweek 3? Red Devils Keep Chelsea Waiting For Star Winger's Deal
Here are the fixtures for matchweek three
Saturday, August 30, 2025
- 5 PM: Chelsea vs Fulham
- 7:30 PM: Manchester United vs Burnley
- 7:30 PM: Sunderland vs Brentford
- 7:30 PM: Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth
- 7:30 PM: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
- 10 PM: Leeds United vs Newcastle United
Sunday, August 31, 2025
- 6:30 PM: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
- 6:30 PM: Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United
- 9 PM: Liverpool vs Arsenal
- 11:30 PM: Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
ALSO READ | Big Questions Around André Onana's Future, Manchester United Likely To Sign New Goalkeeper As Negotiations Near Completion: REPORT
Here's How To Watch Premier League Matchweek Three
Football fans in India can watch all the action on the Star Sports channels or stream them on Disney+ Hotstar. As far as the international users go, they can watch the games on Peacock in the USA, Sky Sports in the UK, Optus Sport in Australia, and DAZN in Canada.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 30 August 2025 at 14:38 IST