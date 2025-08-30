Premier League Matchweek 3: Everything You Need To Know About Key Fixtures, Live Streaming Details And The Headline Liverpool vs Arsenal Clash

This is a big week in the 2025/26 season of the Premier League. After the first two spectacular weeks, matchweek three of the Premier League is all set to deliver some high-octane action with Liverpool and Arsenal playing the much-awaited game against each other on August 31, 2025. Tottenham Hotspur also have a lot to look forward to as they completed the signing of Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig.

Simons, the 22-year-old Dutch player, is Spurs' eighth addition since the summer transfer window opened. Manchester United, on the other hand, are in dire need to change their fortunes. After the first two weeks, the Red Devils are still winless, and they are scheduled to play Burnley next. United also faced an embarrassing loss against Grimsby Town.

However, all the eyeballs will be on the biggest match of this week, which is scheduled to be played between Liverpool and Arsenal. Both Liverpool and Arsenal are in the top three spots of the Premier League points table as of now, and Anfield awaits to host this upcoming high-octane game that is bound to grab the headlines. Here's everything you need to know about Premier League matchweek three.

Here are the fixtures for matchweek three

Saturday, August 30, 2025

5 PM: Chelsea vs Fulham

7:30 PM: Manchester United vs Burnley

7:30 PM: Sunderland vs Brentford

7:30 PM: Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

7:30 PM: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

10 PM: Leeds United vs Newcastle United

Sunday, August 31, 2025

6:30 PM: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

6:30 PM: Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United

9 PM: Liverpool vs Arsenal

11:30 PM: Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Here's How To Watch Premier League Matchweek Three