Ahead Of Champions League Semifinal, PSG Manager Luis Enrique Fires Warning To Arsenal: 'We Are Better'

Arsenal will host a rejuvenated Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinal at the Emirates. PSG got the better of Aston Villa in the quarterfinal and have emerged as one of the title contenders this season.

PSG Manager Luis Enrique Opens Up On Arsenal Challenge

Arsenal proved to be the better team when these two sides met during the group phase last year. But since then, a lot of water has flown under the bridge and PSG have sealed a place in the UCL last four. Manager Luis Enrique insisted PSG are no more the same they used to be.

As quoted by Yahoo Sports, he said, “The difference between the PSG of today and the one that lost to Arsenal is six months.

"There are huge differences in what we're doing now. I've had another look at the game from October and I've seen the development of my team. We're better.

"We played some really big teams during the group stages and we lost many games but it has been positive because we've had to improve our level. And here we are in the semis, a better team."

Arsenal Are Yet To Taste European Glory

Both PSG and Arsenal are yet to lay their hand on the Champions League title and one of them will finally get a shot at ending their prolonged title drought. Arsenal conceded the Premier League title race as Liverpool lifted the league title after three seasons. They are almost certain of finishing in the top four and will have a realistic chance to end their season on a high.