Arsenal vs PSG, Champions League: Preview, Head To Head, Predicted Lineups And All You Need To Know

Arsenal will have another shot at their maiden UEFA Champions League title when they host an in-form Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners defeated PSG 2-0 in the group stage with goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka.

The North Londoners flexed their muscle in style in the quarterfinals and would want to replicate their form in the UCL semis. Mikel Arteta's men were brilliant against Real Madrid and defeated them 5-1 over two legs. With Liverpool lifting the Premier League title, Arsenal's priority is to end their prolonged drought in the Champions League.

PSG have been on a scoring spree and will be facing the Arsenal defence which has conceded only 29 goals in the Premier League this season so far. Luis Enrique's side's recent away record in the Ligue 1 hasn't been the best and they would surely take note of their performance. The departure of Kylian Mbappe hasn't really affected their plans and as they have already sealed the Ligue 1 title. PSG lost to Chelsea in the 2021 UCL final and this could be their 2nd appearance in the summit clash should they get the better of Arsenal in the semifinal.

Arsenal vs PSG Head To Head

Both teams have faced each other three times so far. Arsenal registered a lone victory while the rest of the matches ended in a draw.

Arsenal Predicted Starting Lineup

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Lineup

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Barcola, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.

Arsenal vs PSG Champions League Live Streaming