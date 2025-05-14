Ahead of Europa League Final, Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim Provides Huge Injury Update: 'We Will Have A Possibility'

Manchester United are battling several injury concerns ahead of their much-anticipated Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur. United's entire season is hanging over a thread, and a win in the Europa League final will allow them to enter the Champions League next month.

Ruben Amorim Provides Positive Injury Update

As per reports, defender duo Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro didn't take part in the training on Wednesday morning, and they are doubtful for the high-voltage clash. De Ligt suffered a knock in the 3-4 defeat against Brentford, while Yoro injured his foot and had to be carried off against West Ham United in the Premier League. Another defender, Ayden Heaven, has also been on the sidelines due to an injury. Ahead of their trip to West London to face Chelsea, Ruben Amorim has insisted that three defenders can recover in time to be in the squad for the Europa League final.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, he said at the press conference, I don't know if they are going to be available. We are going to try and push because it is the final matches and there is a final. All the players want to play in that really bad. I don't think they will go to Chelsea, but we will have a possibility to have some of them in the final."

Manchester United Cannot Afford To Lose Europa League Final