'Was Not Feeling Well': Carlo Ancelotti Gives Reason Behind Not Playing Rodrygo In Important La Liga Clash Against FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona recently thrashed Real Madrid once more as the Catalan club is enroute to win the La Liga title. FC Barcelona ahead of the El Clasico against Real Madrid had already defeated them thrice in the season. Barcelona then proceeded to win the fourth El Clasico of the season as they defeated Real Madrid 4-3. Out of the four El Clasico matches played this season, Barcelona have won all of them with two of them being finals. As Real Madrid lost to Barcelona once again, questions were asked of Carlo Ancelotti on why Rodrygo did not play in the match.

Carlo Ancelotti has now revealed the reason behind Rodrygo not playing in the match.

Carlo Ancelotti's Reason For Not Playing Rodrygo In El Clasico

Carlo Acelotti has now revealed the reason behind not playing Rodrygo in the El Clasico match against FC Barcelona. Ancelotti revealed that Rodrygo was sick and had fever. Apart from the fever, Rodrygo also had some discomfort in his leg which is why he did not play in the match against FC Barcelona.

“Rodrygo had a fever that hasn’t allowed him to perform at his best. Today in training, he had a discomfort in his leg. I don’t know which one. And he wasn’t well; he didn’t recover well from the fever. Afterwards, there was a lot of speculation about this. Everyone has a special affection for Rodrygo, especially me," said Carlo Ancelotti as he revealed the reason behind Rodrygo not playing.

ALSO READ | Manchester United Hand Major Boost to Ruben Amorim Before Europa League

Carlo Ancelotti Leaves Real Madrid, Joins Brazil National Team As Coach