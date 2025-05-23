Ahead of Real Madrid Exit, Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti Wishes Luck To Xabi Alonso For Being His Successor: 'He Has The Characteristics'

Just a day before his last match with Real Madrid, head coach Carlo Ancelotti wished luck to his successor Xabi Alonso, saying that the Spaniard has the characteristics to manage Los Blancos.

Earlier on Friday, May 23rd, Real Madrid confirmed the exit of Carlo Ancelotti after the end of the season, calling him one of the 'greatest legends in world football'.

Real Madrid Confirms Carlo Ancelotti's Exit

In the statement, Real Madrid said that both the club and the Italian manager have reached an agreement to part ways.

"Real Madrid CF and Carlo Ancelotti have reached an agreement to end his tenure as Real Madrid manager. Our club wishes to express its gratitude and affection to one of the greatest legends of Real Madrid and world football," Real Madrid stated.

"Carlo Ancelotti led our team through one of the most successful periods in our 123-year history and has become the coach with the most titles in our history: three European Cups, three Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles, and two Spanish Super Cups. A total of 15 titles during his six seasons at our club," the statement added.

Carlo Ancelotti Sends Best Wishes To Xabi Alonso

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said that he doesn't want to give any advice to his successor at Los Merengues. Even though there has been no official confirmation from Real Madrid, however, Ancelotti said that Xabi Alonso will be the first manager after the 65-year-old leaves the Whites.

“I don’t want to give advice because everyone has their own idea about football. Xabi is the first (to come after me), I wish him all the luck in the world, because he is a coach who has the characteristics to coach this club, this team – enjoy it,” Carlo Ancelotti told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

Carlo Ancelotti's final game with Real Madrid will be against Real Sociedad on Saturday, May 23rd, at the Santiago Bernabeu. The match will kick off at 7:45 PM IST.