Real Madrid Confirm Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti's Exit Following A Disappointing Season, Calls Him 'Greatest Legends In World Football'

La Liga and European Giants Real Madrid confirmed on Friday, May 23rd, that head coach Carlo Ancelotti will leave after the end of the current season.

The 36-time La Liga winner confirmed that Los Blancos will pay tribute to Carlo Ancelotti during his final match as Real Madrid manager against Real Sociedad, on Saturday, May 24th at the Santiago Bernabeu.

During his second stint with Real Madrid, Ancelotti joined the club in June 2021. The Italian manager is considered one of the most successful managers in Real Madrid's history, winning 15 trophies in the six seasons at the club. The 65-year-old will leave Real Madrid to become the Brazil Men's National Football Team's head coach.

Ancelotti has won three UEFA Champions Leagues, two La Ligas, three UEFA Super Cups, two FIFA Club World Cups, and other trophies during his time with Los Merengues.

Real Madrid Confirm Carlo Ancelotti's Exit After The End Of Ongoing Season

Real Madrid released an official statement on May 23rd, saying that the club and the coach have reached an agreement to end his tenure as Real Madrid manager.

"Real Madrid CF and Carlo Ancelotti have reached an agreement to end his tenure as Real Madrid manager. Our club wishes to express its gratitude and affection to one of the greatest legends of Real Madrid and world football," Real Madrid stated.

Real Madrid hailed Carlo Ancelotti for leading the Whites through one of the most successful periods in the club's history.

"Carlo Ancelotti led our team through one of the most successful periods in our 123-year history and has become the coach with the most titles in our history: three European Cups, three Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles, and two Spanish Super Cups. A total of 15 titles during his six seasons at our club," it added.

In the official statement, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said that Ancelotti will always be a part of the club's family.

"For Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, "Carlo Ancelotti is now forever part of the great Real Madrid family. We are proud to have enjoyed a coach who has helped us achieve so much success and who has also represented the values ​​of our club in an exemplary manner," it further added.

"Tomorrow, the Santiago Bernabéu will pay tribute to him in what will be Carlo Ancelotti's final match as Real Madrid manager. Real Madrid wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage of his life," the statement concluded.

Xabi Alonso Likely To Replace Carlo Ancelotti At Real Madrid

There have been plenty of rumours that former footballer and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso will replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. It is being said that Alonso's first assignment with the 15-time UCL winners will be the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.