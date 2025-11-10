'This Is The Best Version Of Myself': Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Sends Subtle Warning To Premier League Teams

Manchester City steamrolled Arne Slot's Liverpool 3-0 in their recent Premier League clash. Pep Guardiola's men are in some great form at the moment, and they have won four out of the last four games that they have played so far.

The City vs Liverpool game was being touted as a challenging game for Pep Guardiola's men, but they made light work of The Reds, and they are now in the second spot of the Premier League points table, with 22 points from 11 games. City have won seven games and have lost three so far.

Erling Haaland Reflects On His Own Form

Erling Haaland has been at the forefront of Manchester City's dominant run. The Norwegian striker has already put up many heroic performances since the time he started playing for City, and he is in no mood to stop. In the ongoing 2025-26 edition of the Premier League, Haaland has scored 14 goals so far, and it speaks to the kind of form that he is in right now. The Norwegian striker has addressed his goalscoring prowess so far, and he has said that there is more to come.

"I feel this is the best version of myself. I’ve never felt better than now. It’s been a good start, and I feel really good. To keep sharp, I need to keep my mind in the right place. It’s staying in the zone and having that balance," said Haaland.

The Norwegian striker is currently on the cusp of making history. Courtesy of his solitary goal in the Liverpool vs Manchester City game, Haaland now has 17 assists and 99 goals from his 108 appearances for Manchester City. When Pep Guardiola's men lock horns with Newcastle United in their next game, Haaland will have a shot at his historic 100th Premier League goal.

Pep Guardiola Lavishes Praise On Haaland